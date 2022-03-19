The Undertaker thinks Michelle McCool should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

While speaking with The Dallas Morning News, 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee The Undertaker suggested that his wife Michelle McCool should also receive a Hall of Fame Induction.

He said “There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in. She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them. She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina. That’s a true story.”