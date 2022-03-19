Sami Callihan gives update on his recovery from injury

Sami Callihan is working his way back to the ring following an injury in September, and the Impact star gave an update on his recovery status recently. During a recent Callihan Uncensored podcast, Callihan talked about the injury and how he’s been doing as he rehabs it. You can check out a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the injury: “One of the things that still gets the heebie-jeebies out of the Death Machine, right before I broke my leg, legitimately 45 minutes before my leg was smashed in half Sid Vicious style, I cut a wrestling promo and I told Big Cass, “We’re going to break your damn legs Big Cass. We’re going to break your damn legs.’ 45 minutes later, I break my leg worse than it ever should have been broken. I’m a superstitious person. I’m very superstitious. I don’t like when people say, ‘You’re going to die in two weeks.’ No, don’t be saying that shit to me. I don’t know, that shit might happen. I don’t like it. I ain’t going to say I’m breaking anyone’s legs again. I learned my lesson. Universe went, ‘Nah, man. Oh, you’re going to break Big Cass’ legs? Nah, we’re breaking your shit tonight.’”

On how his recovery has gone: “It’s coming along well. I’m in physical therapy. It’s officially fully, the bones are healed, so that’s good. I get different pains in it every day in therapy. What’s worse than anything, I’d like to think I have a high pain tolerance, is the mental stuff, like the anxiety and being in your head. Almost wrestling for 20 years at this point and never having a major injury like this and hopefully never have another one again. This is the longest I’ve ever been home ever since I wrestled. The most I’d be home before this was 4 or 5 days, especially before COVID hit, but now it’s one of those things where being home that long I’m getting stir-crazy. Then you get to the point in your head where it’s like, ‘I just want to sit on this couch all day’ and then the thought of going outside is just terrifying.”