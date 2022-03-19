Paige VanZant officially starts training at Gangrel’s wrestling school
Paige VanZant seems to have officially started her wrestling training. Gangrel had revealed that he would be training VanZant at his wrestling school, and the Coastal Championship Wrestling account on Twitter released a photo of VanZant in attendance.
Fantastic training session today with @paigevanzant @gangrel13 is firing on all cylinders. #WrestlingCommunity @AEW @AmericanTopTeam pic.twitter.com/Z1F4b6wJiD
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWFL) March 18, 2022