Paige VanZant officially starts training at Gangrel’s wrestling school

Mar 19, 2022 - by James Walsh

Paige VanZant seems to have officially started her wrestling training. Gangrel had revealed that he would be training VanZant at his wrestling school, and the Coastal Championship Wrestling account on Twitter released a photo of VanZant in attendance.

