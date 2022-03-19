Britt Baker addresses claims they used fake thumbtacks

A video has surfaced on social media featuring former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker responding to critics claiming the thumbtacks used in her Steel Cage Match with Thunder Rosa earlier this week on AEW Dynamite were “gimmicked” or “fake.” You can see that video below.

Baker pointed out the bruises and wounds she received from the match, including the use of thumbtacks. Dr. Baker stated, “Normally I would never do this, but you guys are pissing me off saying that thumbtacks we use are like gimmicked or fake or whatever. This is where the tacks go in the skin, and this is what happens when they slide around or slip out and slip back in. So, kindly f*** off.”

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in the title match to capture the belt. Dr. Baker’s reign ended at 291 days.