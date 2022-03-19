AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters to screen WrestleMania 38

Mar 19, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Fathom Events will be screening both nights of WrestleMania 38 at its theaters across the United States.

Theaters from AMC, Cinemark, and Regal – the three largest movie theater circuits in the country – will air the the show and tickets are available now at fathomevents.com.

Ticket prices are not all the same and differ from each theater and location. For more information to see where the nearest location to you will show the event and to purchase tickets go to https://www.fathomevents.com/events/WrestleMania-38.

