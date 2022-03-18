WWE and Nextbite launch WWE Smackadillas virtual restaurant for WrestleMania 38

WWE and Nextbite announced the launch of WWE Smackadillas, a limited-time virtual restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth exclusively for WrestleMania 38.

Delivered through Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash, the WWE Smackadillas menu consists of five quesadilla options as well as sides, desserts, and drinks. The food is prepared by Nextbite partners who have local restaurants and then deliver them on behalf of the virtual restaurants.

The five main quesadillas are called Spicy Superstar, Cheesy Chicken Champion, The Onion Rumble, Chicken vs. Ranch, and Powerbomb Pizza. Other sides include mozzarella sticks, cherry tomatoes, pepperoni, fries, cheese sticks, mac and cheese, and more.