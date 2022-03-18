WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess details announced

A smaller version of WrestleMania Axxess will be held from Thursday, March 31 to Monday April 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. This year, it’s titled Superstore Axxess and everything will be part of the merchandise shop.

At Superstore Axxess, fans can shop the biggest collection of WrestleMania merchandise ever, relive WWE history with curated memorabilia displays, participate in WWE-themed activities, see the Rob Schamberger art gallery and live painting, and have the opportunity to purchase tickets to Premium Experiences within the store.

Premium Experiences include Undertaker’s Graveyard, Alexa’s Playground, Miz TV set, The KO Show set, Superstar Entrance, Call A Match presented by Snickers, and autograph and photo opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends.

Superstore Axxess hours of operation are March 31 Noon to Midnight, April 1 through April 4 from 9AM to 1AM every day.

The $10 general admission ticket includes unlimited entries into Superstore Axxess for all 5 days, access to free activities within footprint, and ability to purchase Premium Experiences within footprint. Tickets to these experiences will be sold inside the Superstore.