Updated WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Kofi Kingston will go up against Ridge Holland tonight. WWE noted that Sheamus and Butch will be lurking in the shadows. Big E obviously will not be appearing tonight due to his broken neck suffered last week at the hands of Holland, but King Xavier Woods is expected to return tonight.

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan was also added to tonight’s show. These two teams will lock up with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella at WrestleMania 38, but it’s believed that Natalya and Shayna Baszler will be added to the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

WWE has also announced a six-man match for tonight’s show. Drew McIntyre will team with The Viking Raiders to face Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin to get payback for last week’s attack.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will collide with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

* Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss and Jinder Mahal