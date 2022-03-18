Impact rating/viewership for last night

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 68,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 27.65% from last week’s 94,000 viewers for the post-Sacrifice episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 23,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 32.35% from the 34,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact drew the lowest total audience since the November 25 Thanksgiving episode, and the second-lowest audience ever since the move to AXS in December 2019. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 27.65% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 53.4% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

NCAA March Madness games dominated the Cable Top 150 last night. The NCAA basketball game between New Mexico State and the University of Connecticut on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.89 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 2.523 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.289 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating to rank #23.

NCAA March Madness coverage also dominated network TV last night. The NCAA basketball game between Kentucky and Saint Peter’s at 7pm on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.546 million viewers. The Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s game on CBS also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 1.35 rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Bullet Club’s Jay White and Chris Bey in the opener, Deonna Purrazzo defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Title and the ROH Women’s World Title in a Champ Champ Challenge Triple Threat against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw, Rhino vs. Steve Maclin, Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, plus Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode