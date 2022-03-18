Former WWE personality re-entering rehab
Former WWE talent Ricardo Rodriguez has announced that he is re-entering rehab for Alcoholism, and has cancelled all bookings until further notice.
Ricardo Rodriguez is best remembered for his time in WWE as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer.
I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022
It's a bitch this addiction thing is.. just when you think you've gotten it conquered. https://t.co/CY9AcoHXk7
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022