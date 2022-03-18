Former WWE personality re-entering rehab

Mar 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE talent Ricardo Rodriguez has announced that he is re-entering rehab for Alcoholism, and has cancelled all bookings until further notice.

Ricardo Rodriguez is best remembered for his time in WWE as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer.

