Former WWE personality re-entering rehab

Former WWE talent Ricardo Rodriguez has announced that he is re-entering rehab for Alcoholism, and has cancelled all bookings until further notice.

Ricardo Rodriguez is best remembered for his time in WWE as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer.

I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice — ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 18, 2022