Updates on the WrestleMania 38 card

WWE has confirmed that there will be two-hour WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-shows, one for each night.

The WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET on Night One and Night Two. The Kickoffs will run for two hours, until the main card begins at 8pm ET.

There is no word yet on who will be featured on the Kickoff panels, or what matches will take place on the Kickoff, but we will keep you updated.

In more news on the WrestleMania 38 card, WWE no longer has AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge assigned to a specific night. The match was previously announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but now it is once again listed for Night One or Night Two. AJ is returning to RAW this coming Monday to continue the feud with Edge, so we should find out then if the bout will air during Night One or Night Two. Out of the 12 matches/segments announced for WrestleMania 38, only two have not been assigned to a night – AJ vs. Edge, and The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored and expected matches:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)