OVW has announced they are making a return to National Cable and Satellite TV Network Next Level Sports this Friday Night at 11pmET/8pm PT for their their two hour show.

After the network debut show, they move to a timeslot of 10pmET/7pmPT beginning Friday, March 25th.

This will mark as Ohio Valley Wrestling’s 5th National TV Network, they already air on YTA, The Action Network, Anthem’s Game+ and Astound TV Network.