Logan Paul says he’d love to do more with WWE if fans react

Logan Paul told TalkSPORT in an interview that he could see himself dedicating more time to WWE depending on how WrestleMania turns out and how the fans react to him.

He said that he fell in love with wrestling and doing training was “f*cking fun” so if he can soak in that energy at WrestleMania and feel there’s a future for him there, for sure he’s going to have a run at it.

“But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans,” Paul said. “Either love me or hate me…that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f*cking problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport.”

Paul also compared his relationship with Vince McMahon as one with a step father. “He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship,” Paul said.

He noted that Vince always welcomed him with open arms and considers their relationship to be a positive one, describing McMahon as “awesome.”

Paul will be tagging with The Miz at WrestleMania to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This is his second WrestleMania in a row after last year he was involved in the Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens match and ate a Stunner at the end.