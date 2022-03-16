WrestleQuest RPG video game announced

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games are partnering for the new WrestleQuest video game.

The brand new pro wrestling RPG features “innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring.”

The game includes several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends, including Randy Savage, Jake Roberts, Jeff Jarrett, Andre the Giant, and Booker T, among others.

WrestleQuest is scheduled to be released worldwide this summer. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Below is the WrestleQuest trailer and full press release issued to us today: