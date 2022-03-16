Wardlow on being compared to Batista

During an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, AEW star href=”https://www.gerweck.net/2019/12/14/wardlow/”>Wardlow talked about fans making comparisons between him and Batista in WWE…

“To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, and people comparing me to him is, it’s just such a cool feeling. Dave is somebody who I haven’t met and would love to meet him to thank him, because he’s still somebody to this day that motivates me, you know? He’s still doing big things in life and he still motivates me and pushes me to this day without him knowing it. But yeah man, just life and manifestation, you look at Batista, he started as Deacon Batista wearing that same suit, silent. I started with the suit. Silent. Then he turned into Evolution. I had been in the Pinnacle. Him and Triple H, me and Max. These things, that’s just crazy. You can’t write this stuff. It’s crazy how life has been working out.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)