Talent leaving AEW, plus notes on Kevin Nash & Scott Hall and Killer Kross

Mar 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Joey Janela confirmed in a recent interview he will not be re-signing with AEW once his contract expires this Spring.

Killer Kross is coming to NJPW on April 1st at Lonestar Shootout, and he’s called out Minoru Suzuki

Kevin Nash tweeted….

4 Responses

  1. MichaelV says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    Christ, Kevin. Stop making this all about you.

  2. RJ Ace says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    I mean it’s pretty common for people posting tributes to lost friends & loved ones to include pics together and post stories of them together

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    @Michael

    So he should make it all about the fans, right? Here’s an idea…it’s kind of out there but try to stick with me, how’s about we let the guy who was actually knew and was friends with the man, grieve however the hell he wants? Cool? Cool.

  4. MichaelV says:
    March 16, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    @Pisto75666 no, you’re right. He’s probably the only one who has ever lost a friend or family member. The rest of us will never know what it’s like.

