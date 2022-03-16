Talent leaving AEW, plus notes on Kevin Nash & Scott Hall and Killer Kross

– Joey Janela confirmed in a recent interview he will not be re-signing with AEW once his contract expires this Spring.

– Killer Kross is coming to NJPW on April 1st at Lonestar Shootout, and he’s called out Minoru Suzuki

– Kevin Nash tweeted….

You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. pic.twitter.com/jKRUehYMBF — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 16, 2022

