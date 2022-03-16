Talent leaving AEW, plus notes on Kevin Nash & Scott Hall and Killer Kross
– Joey Janela confirmed in a recent interview he will not be re-signing with AEW once his contract expires this Spring.
– Killer Kross is coming to NJPW on April 1st at Lonestar Shootout, and he’s called out Minoru Suzuki
The T I M E has come…
For a new beginning.@njpwglobal / @njpwworld / @NJPWofAmerica #NJPW ⏳ #TickTock pic.twitter.com/SQiNMP6cve
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) March 16, 2022
– Kevin Nash tweeted….
You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. pic.twitter.com/jKRUehYMBF
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 16, 2022
Christ, Kevin. Stop making this all about you.
I mean it’s pretty common for people posting tributes to lost friends & loved ones to include pics together and post stories of them together
@Michael
So he should make it all about the fans, right? Here’s an idea…it’s kind of out there but try to stick with me, how’s about we let the guy who was actually knew and was friends with the man, grieve however the hell he wants? Cool? Cool.
@Pisto75666 no, you’re right. He’s probably the only one who has ever lost a friend or family member. The rest of us will never know what it’s like.