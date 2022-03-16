Finn Balor explains why he missed the Royal Rumble in January

In an interview with WWE UK broadcaster BT Sport, United States champion Finn Balor explained why he disappeared from WWE television in January and missed the Royal Rumble.

“I didn’t want to take any time off. I didn’t want to miss any shows, I didn’t need any time off, I wasn’t injured,” Balor explained before saying that his working U.S. visa expired and had to go back home.

Overstaying a U.S. visa is a sure bet to get banned from entering the United States again so needing to sort it out is a very important procedure. Balor said that he needed to go back to Ireland, visit the U.S. Embassy there and get it renewed.

“It was strictly a legal paperwork issue that had to be rectified,” Balor said.

He added that it was pushed and pushed and pushed due to COVID because they couldn’t travel and when a window opened, he had to go and do it.

“The time off was taken reluctantly,” smiled Balor, noting that the issue now has been taken care of for the next 10 years.