Brian Cage on AEW: “We’ll wait and see”

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company…

“There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll wait and see.”

“I’ve pitched different ideas. There were ideas that changed up towards the end. I came up with a couple of ideas. There are different creative ideas, some are more detailed than others. It’s all supposed to formulate into this plan that is underway.” (quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)