Young Rock returns for season two tonight on NBC

The second season of Young Rock begins tonight on NBC starting at 8PM ET and will be streaming the next day on Peacock.

The sitcom follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who is running as a candidate in the 2032 United States presidential election, with each episode showing flashbacks from Johnson’s life from when he was a kid all the way to starting his wrestling journey.

Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson as himself, Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, Uli Latukefu as 18–20-year-old Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia.

The announcement of a second season came last April after it delivered good numbers for NBC. The show was the number two comedy of the season in 18-49 and also the top comedy debut across digital platforms on record through 60 days with a total of 3.6 million digital views.

Young Rock has averaged 3.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49.