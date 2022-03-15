WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.700 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.22% from last week’s 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.668 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.910 million), the second hour drew 1.755 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.839 million) and the final hour drew 1.678 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.577 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 6.66% from last week’s 0.45 key demo rating. That 0.48 key demo rating represents 621,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 4.72% from the 593,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 after a four-week run at #1, with the 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The NBA game on ESPN between Denver and Philadelphia topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 key demo rating, also drawing 1.619 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.950 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, The Story, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America Reports at 1pm, and America Reports at 2pm. This is even with last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-best key demo rating for the year so far, while also drawing the lowest audience for a RAW on the USA Network since January 17. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.22% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 6.66% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 4.574 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.802 million viewers on CBS, AGT Extreme drew 3.063 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 4.640 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 666,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 1.11.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 7.75% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.28% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL had just two segments advertised ahead of time – Kevin Owens’ response to the WrestleMania 38 promo from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and a Championship Celebration from RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Owens vs. Seth Rollins ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode