Scott Hall tributes from around the wrestling world

Mar 15, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

The pro wrestling world is paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall tonight.

As noted, WWE opened tonight’s RAW with a graphic in memory of Hall and announced that he has passed away at the age of 63. Hall suffered a broken hip in a fall earlier this month, and when he underwent surgery for the injury, a blood clot dislodged, and that led to three heart attacks this past weekend. He was placed on life support, but was then taken off life support at around 12pm ET today, once his family had a chance to say their goodbyes. Hall passed away shortly before RAW hit the air. He was 63.

In an update, WWE also paid tribute to Hall with a lengthy statement on their website. They also aired a Hall tribute video during RAW, which you can see below.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s ‘New Generation.’ He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others, with his two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike. In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the ‘Monday Night Wars.’ After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” WWE wrote in their statement.

Several WWE Hall of Famers, wrestling promotions and others have also paid tribute to The Bad Guy tonight.

Hall never worked with AEW, but the promotion paid tribute to Hall and sent well-wishes to his fans, family and friends.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW wrote.

GCW posted footage of Hall appearing at their shows and wrote, “Thank you Scott. Rest in Peace”

The NWA and Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to the legendary Hall.

“The NWA would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Scott Hall as well as the wrestling community who loved him,” the NWA wrote.

Impact added, “IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

The USA Network tweeted a graphic that said there will only be one true Bad Guy, and they captioned it with, “We extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of two-time @WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall.”

Kevin Owens began his show-opening promo on RAW with Hall’s signature catchphrase – “Hey yo!” Owens then tweeted a backstage photo of he and Triple H with Hall.

Triple H tweeted several photos of he and Hall, and said he’s gutted at the loss of a brother.

“I’m gutted…Lost a brother. I love you Scott!! I’ll see you down the road… #BuddySystem,” Triple H wrote.

Shawn Michaels simply wrote, “I love you my friend!!”

Sean Waltman posted a throwback photo of Hall with the legendary Curt Hennig, and wrote, “Together again.”

Waltman also posted a photo of Hall wearing his Syxx t-shirt in WCW and added, “He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall”

Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) also posted a photo of his father with Hall, and wrote, “My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall”

Diamond Dallas Page was close with Hall for years, but later in life he helped Hall get back in shape and deal with some of his personal issues. Page posted a few photos of the two and paid tribute.

“My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell. The bad guy till the end. ‘YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out’ He may not have kicked out, but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean [heart emoji] @realkevinnash love you & miss you more! God Speed RIP. Dally,” DDP wrote.

Mick Foley paid tribute to Hall as a legend inside and outside of the ring.

“Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him. #RIPScottHall,” Foley wrote.

JBL remembered Hall as having one of the best minds and being one of the best workers in the business.

“Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend,” JBL wrote.

“Road Dogg” Brian James thanked God for his relationship with Razor.

“God, thank you for the relationship I had with Big Skit Hall! #RESTEASYRAZOR you’ll be missed my friend!,” James wrote.

Chris Jericho wrote on Facebook, “#ScottHall and I didn’t always see eye to eye when we worked together, but I’m happy to say we cleared the air and became friends over the last few years. He even joined us on the Chris Jericho Cruise in 2020 and we had a great conversation for #TalkIsJericho! It’s a drag we didn’t have more time together, because Scott Hall was a pretty cool cat with a WICKED sense of humour. The dude was seriously razor sharp hilarious. I have many memories of him going back to watching him with my Dad in #AWA in the mid 80’s….What an amazing worker he was in the ring and out! He was One of the biggest stars I’ve encountered during my career….and he was by far the BEST pro wrestler I’ve ever seen to NEVER hold a world title! Love and respect forever. God bless you #BadGuy….I’ll never forget you.”

Ric Flair added on Twitter, “Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace! [folded hands emoji x 3]”

Shane McMahon wrote, “I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle. I will miss you, my friend. God speed. ‘Hey yo'”

Stay tuned for more on Hall. You can see the aforementioned tweets and posts below, along with tributes from WWE Games, Titus O’Neil, The Bella Twins, Velvet Sky, Natalya, The Iron Sheik, William Regal, Kayla Braxton, Sgt. Slaughter, Indi Hartwell, Trush Stratus, Matt Cardona, Sami Zayn, Arn Anderson, Taz, Dax Harwood, The Blue Meanie, Tony Schiavone, Jordynne Grace, Jeff Jarrett, Buff Bagwell, Ted DiBiase Sr., Paige, Bully Ray, The Disco Inferno, Tommy Dreamer and Shelton Benjamin:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maddison Miles

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal