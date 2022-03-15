Money In The Bank 2022 tickets now on pre-sale

Tickets for the Money In The Bank premium live event at the Allegiant Stadium went on pre-sale today and can be purchased using the code WWEVIP or RAIDERS on Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $25 all the way to $2,000 for ringside seats but there are huge service fees attached to these tickets, with the cheapest ticket of $25 having a fee of $24 added to it at checkout, comprising of service fee, facility fee, order processing fee, and tax. The $2,000 ringside ticket comes with an additional $490.92 in fees and tax.

The Allegiant Stadium will be using a similar setup like SummerSlam last year with a long entrance ramp that turns and only half the stadium open.

Money In The Bank takes place on Saturday, July 2.