Hulk Hogan pays tribute to Scott Hall

At a packed Hogan’s Beach Shop last night in Clearwater, Florida, Hulk Hogan did a speech remembering his former nWo team mate Scott Hall who had just passed away a few hours before.

“A short while ago, a good friend of mine passed away…Scott Hall,” Hogan said, explaining how Scott took care of him when he was down and out. “I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you,” Hogan continued.

Hogan told fans in the shop that he had a real hard time making it to the shop and appreciated Hall’s friendship and work, especially teaching “Hollywood” how to be a bad guy.

“I got nothing but love…for life,” the Hulkster said.