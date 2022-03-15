Bret Hart comments on the passing of his niece

Bret Hart via Facebook:

It’s heartbreaking for the entire Hart Family to learn of the sudden passing of my niece Tanya Hart. Of all the Hart grandchildren, nobody had to deal with a troubled life more than her. Tanya’s mother passed away when she was too young to understand. My late brother Smith had many failings as a man, but being a father was his biggest failure despite how hard he tried. I know that every family member always filled in as best they could with love and kindness, but it would never be enough. Tanya never really found a path to happiness, and losing her weighs heavily on us. We did our best, but it was never enough for this sweet, troubled girl. We will live with all our fond memories with her sweet smile, her love of cats and her calmness in so many storms. She had a difficult life from the very start, and every day was a struggle, but she’s free and at peace finally. Love is all around her now. She will be missed more than she’ll ever know.