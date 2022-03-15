Booker T on Queen Sharmell

Queen Sharmell will be inducted by her husband when she goes into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

WWE has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will induct Queen Sharmell into the 2022 Class next month. Booker commented on Sharmell’s induction after it was announced on Monday.

“Couldn’t be happier for My Queen! @RealSharmell. #AllHailtheQueen,” he wrote.

Booker spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider last week, before Sharmell’s induction was announced, and commented on WWE possibly honoring his wife.

“Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for what she’s done in the business, for the business,” Booker said last week. “I tell people all the time there would have never been a King Booker run if it wasn’t for Sharmell – that thing was created around her. My career was definitely furthered with Sharmell by my side. I don’t think we would have ever seen that character if it wasn’t for Sharmell, as well as you know, the small things that one does for this business. We have Reality Of Wrestling – we’re definitely thinking about the next generation of professional wrestling. Definitely I think she’s worthy of being in the Hall of Fame, plus she’s my queen.”

In the same interview done last week, Booker commented on possibly inducting Sharmell after previously paying tribute to her during his own Hall of Fame induction.

“I tell you, having that moment for me, it was a heartfelt moment. It was true – it was from the heart, and for me to be able to flip the script, it would really be awesome because she deserves it, not just because she’s the mother of my kids, but she’s been a true warrior to this cause for so long, and to have not gotten that recognition…to be recognized that way, I think it would be pretty, pretty cool,” he said.

WWE has announced The Undertaker, Vader and Queen Sharmell for the 2022 Class so far. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will induct Taker, but there’s no confirmation on who will posthumously induct Vader.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night.

