3/15/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.
—
- Trios Tag Team Match
Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno)
- Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise
- Josh Woods defeated AC Adams
- Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston
- Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina
- Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/-1) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
- Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker
- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash
- 10 (w/-1) defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall)
- Emi Sakura defeated Sholance Royal
- Lance Archer defeated Sage Scott
- Trios Tag Team Match
2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, and Shayne Stetson
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl