3/15/22 AEW Dark Results

Mar 15, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Trios Tag Team Match
    Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno)
  2. Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise
  3. Josh Woods defeated AC Adams
  4. Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston
  5. Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina
  6. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/-1) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
  7. Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker
  8. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash
  9. 10 (w/-1) defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall)
  10. Emi Sakura defeated Sholance Royal
  11. Lance Archer defeated Sage Scott
  12. Trios Tag Team Match
    2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated Luke Sampson, Mike Reed, and Shayne Stetson
  13. Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl

