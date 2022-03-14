WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE has announced the following segments for tonight’s show:

* Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* New RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will host a RK-Bro Championship Celebration after last week’s title win

WWE is also teasing that we will find out the WrestleMania 38 opponents for RK-Bro on tonight’s show.

For what it’s worth, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for tonight’s RAW but WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles are. Lesnar is scheduled to be on Friday’s SmackDown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show: