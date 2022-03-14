Scott Hall taken off life support
Dave Meltzer just posted an update on Scott Hall…
Scott Hall was taken off live support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have happened but this would need to be one of them.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 14, 2022
Heart attacks are serious business to the people that live through them. Having three is a severe shock to the system. It’s nice to hear he’s still fighting. But what will his quality of life be if he actually wakes up? I and my family have worked in the medical field for decades now, and we’ve all seen how sometimes peacefully passing away substantially better than pulling through. Whatever happens, I hope Scott gets what’s best for him and those around him.