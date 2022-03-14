News of Scott Hall’s hospitalization skyrockets on Google Trends

The news of Scott Hall being on life support after three heart attacks trended on Google, with over 500,000 searches yesterday, coming only behind searches for Tom Brady, William Hurt, and Brent Renaud.

Just to give you an idea, that’s over the double amount of interest pay-per-views such as WWE Elimination Chamber and AEW Revolution did when it comes to searches on Google.

The news of Hall’s hospitalization was covered by major news portals around the world and on Twitter, he has trended since the news came out.

Several of his former colleagues also used Twitter for words of encouragement but Kevin Nash had a heartbreaking update later, saying that Hall will be taken off life support once his family gathers.

The nWo member is currently admitted at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.