New match set for WrestleMania 38
The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro is now official for WrestleMania 38.
Randy Orton and Riddle hosted their Championship Celebration on tonight’s RAW, to celebrate last week’s title win, but they were interrupted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford and Dawkins issued a challenge for WrestleMania, and it was accepted.
It’s possible that the former champions, Alpha Academy, will be added to the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s RAW featured Riddle vs. Ford in singles action, but Otis and Chad Gable attacked and took out both teams.
Ford and Dawkins previously defeated Orton and Riddle during the February 28 RAW, before they became the RAW Tag Team Champions.
WWE has not announced which night of WrestleMania 38 will feature The Profits vs. RK-Bro, but it’s expected for WrestleMania Sunday because WrestleMania Saturday will feature Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from RAW:
Night One: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Segment
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Two Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
