LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who has just passed away at the age of 63.

– We go to a video package on Kevin Owens inviting WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to WrestleMania 38 for The KO Show, and Austin accepting the promo.

– We’re live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to boos. Owens says he is the happiest Canadian of all-time because he’s not just going to WrestleMania 38, he’s going to the main event as far as he’s concerned because his guest for The KO Show will be WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Owens goes on about how his WrestleMania chances were looking bad but he had the idea to challenge the Texan who embodies the rest of the yellow-toothed Texans, and it worked. Fans chant “USA!” now.

Owens goes on about being proud of himself. He says we will see the most stupendous WrestleMania ever as he smears Stone Cold all over Texas. Owens says he heard Austin loud and clear when he said he was coming to open one final can of whoop ass, but that’s not happening. Owens says the only can that will be opened is a can of Canadian beer after he finishes Austin off. Owens says he doesn’t drink beer but he will make an exception this time. He goes on and says no one will be saying “Oh Hell Yeah!” when he’s done with Austin, they will say “Oh Hell No!” when he’s done beating the hell out of Austin. Owens suddenly kicks the camera man and drops him with a Stunner as the boos continue. Owens makes his exit.

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor for a non-title match. Balor poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damian Priest. The match is about to begin but the music hits and out comes Austin Theory. We get a video that shows recent happenings between Theory and his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Pat McAfee, including the brawl on SmackDown. Theory joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and Balor nails a big corner dropkick to Priest.

Priest comes out of the corner and rocks Balor. Balor fights out of another corner and delivers shoulder thrusts as the referee counts. Priest dodges a stomp and they trade counters but Balor kicks him in the head, then sends him to the floor. Balor goes for a running kick from the apron but Priest catches it, then kicks Balor’s other leg out. Balor goes down on the edge of the apron.

Priest breaks the count but goes back out and launches Balor onto the announce table with a big Razor’s Edge. Fans boo but Theory, who jumped out of the way, applauds the move. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest nails a side-slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Priest stalks Balor and talks some trash, then kicks him around. Priest with a big forearm to the face. Balor fights back but Priest nails the Bell Clap. Priest runs into boots in the corner. Balor keeps fighting and blocks a chokeslam. Balor with a double stomp to the chest, then a Slingblade. Balor runs into a big kick from the corner. Priest goes for The Reckoning but it’s blocked and Balor drops Priest.

Balor with another corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Theory runs up and distracts him from the apron. Balor and Theory have words now. Priest takes advantage and grabs Balor but Balor drops him with a shot from the apron. Balor then goes to the floor and nails a running dropkick to send Theory into the barrier. Balor comes back in the ring but Priest hits The Reckoning for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest marches to the back as Theory enters the ring now. Theory attacks Balor and nails The ATL in the middle of the ring. Fans boo as Theory takes a selfie and points up at the WrestleMania 38 sign. Theory heads to the back as his music hits, still taking selfies.

– Kevin Patrick approaches an unhappy looking Seth Rollins backstage and asks if anything has changed in the last week or is he still not a part of WrestleMania. Rollins just stares at Patrick as we hear fans chanting “Cody!” in the arena.

Omos vs. Commander Azeez

We go back to the ring and out first comes Omos. He steps over the top rope and enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Commander Azeez with Apollo Crews as Omos looks on. The two big men face off in the middle of the ring now. They lock up and Omos manages to take it to the corner. They stay locked up against the ropes until Omos delivers a knee to the gut, then knocks Azeez over the top rope to the floor.

Azeez comes right back in but Omos clotheslines him right back to the floor. Crews distracts Omos from behind. Azeez takes advantage and drops Omos over the top rope. Azeez fights in with right hands and shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Azeez with a running splash in the corner. Azeez with a kick to the gut.

Omos blocks a suplex and delivers a big suplex slam of his own. Omos yells out and then hits the chokeslam bomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits. Omos grabs Crews and picks him up off the floor, bringing him into the ring and then driving him into the mat next to Azeez. Omos stands tall and poses as we get more replays. The referee checks on Crews as Azeez tries to recover at ringside.

– Kevin Owens approaches Seth Rollins backstage. Owens understands things are tough, but tough times don’t last and tough guys do. Owens says Rollins can still get on WrestleMania 38 if he just focuses his energy elsewhere and come up with something, like Owens did. Owens says Rollins is The Visionary, so he needs to come up with a vision. Owens brings up some of Rollins’ WrestleMania moments and keeps hyping him up, telling him to build something for himself at WrestleMania so that he can have a… Rollins is suddenly all smiles as he apparently has an idea. Rollins rushes off and Owens thinks he’s helped Rollins come up with a vision.

Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan with Rhea Ripley. They pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Morgan and Ripley earned their spot in the WrestleMania 38 match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Queen Zelina Vega with Carmella. We see pre-recorded video of Vega addressing Carmella backstage, telling her she’s been pre-occupied ever since her reality series with Corey Graves premiered, so she needs to focus on winning their WrestleMania match, or else. Vega and Morgan start off in the middle of the ring. Vega kicks Morgan and drops her with a neckbreaker, and holds it for a submission in the middle of the ring.

Vega re-positions herself and sits up on Morgan’s back now, pulling back on her neck. Vega breaks the hold and shows off to boos. Vega keeps control and delivers a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Liv counters for a 2 count. Liv rolls Vega around the ring with a Gator Roll. Vega kicks out at 2. Liv with another roll around the ring for a 2 count.

Liv keeps fighting and dropkicks Vega into the corner. Carmella gets on the apron and Liv swings at her but misses, allowing Vega to powerbomb her out of the corner. They both go down but Carmella celebrates at ringside. Ripley approaches and chases Carmella. She jumps into Graves’ arms at the announce table. Ripley talks some trash and backs away.

Vega isn’t thrilled with Carmella and Graves at ringside. Liv slowly recovers and Vega goes to attack but Liv counters and drops her for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Morgan and Ripley stand tall as the music hits. Vega seethes in the ring, looking out at Carmella. Liv and Ripley point up at the WrestleMania 38 sign.

– Seth Rollins’ music hits and out he comes while the female Superstars are still in the ring. Rollins is all smiles as he dances into the ring while Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley head to the floor. We go back to commercial.

