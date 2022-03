Lita joins Steve Austin on the next Broken Skull Sessions episode

The next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions series is none other than WWE Hall Of Famer Lita.

Lita made her return at the Royal Rumble and was then involved in a program with Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch, a program which climaxed in a match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

This episode of Broken Skull Sessions will premiere on Friday, March 25 on Peacock and WWE Network.