Kevin Nash says Scott Hall will be taken off life support once family arrives

In a very somber update, Kevin Nash wrote in a post on Instagram that once Scott Hall’s family is “in place,” they will discontinue life support.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f*cking sad,” Nash wrote.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those a lot that disliked us,” Nash continued.

Nash said that Scott always felt that he was not worthy of the afterlife but is hoping that God has some gold plated toothpicks for his brother.

“My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said, ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you,” he concluded.

Hall suffered three heart attacks following complications stemming from hip replacement surgery.