Former ROH Women’s champion Rok-C signs with WWE
PWInsider.com is reporting that former ROH Women’s champion Rok-C has signed a deal with WWE and will be heading to NXT.
Booker T, who helped trained Rok-C, originally announced the deal last month but then corrected himself a day after he spilled the beans, saying that he was incorrect and she hadn’t signed yet.
Rok-C was part of a WWE Performance Center tryout class late last year and then dropped the ROH Women’s title a few weeks later to Deonna Purrazzo on Impact Wrestling.
The 20-year-old from Laredo started her wrestling career in 2018 and worked for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion before moving to Ring of Honor in 2021.
Is it true this time?