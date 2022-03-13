Xavier Woods returns to the ring after two months out

One third of The New Day, Xavier Woods, returned to the ring last night at the non-televised live event in Jackson, Mississippi.

Woods teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on The Usos and Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a triple threat tag team match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles, a match which The Usos won.

Woods has been injured since the beginning of January and was scheduled to be out of action for up to six weeks. His injury came when he jumped off the bottom rope to hit a DDT and landed badly, tearing his plantaris, the muscle underneath the calf.

The plan for WrestleMania was to have all three members of The New Day take on Holland, Sheamus, and the newly-renamed Pete Dunne in a six-man tag the match. That plan is now obviously out of the window as Big E is suffering from a broken neck and it could be changed to just a tag team or find a temporary replacement for Big E.