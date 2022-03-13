WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his legendary career, which included the Immortal One reflecting on what he thinks his legacy will be. Highlights from the interview are below.

What he thinks his legacy will be:

When all the smoke clears, 10, 15, 20, 50 years from now, they’ll have to at least acknowledge and say, the only thing they can think of because they won’t remember what I did or what Jericho did or what the Rock did, ‘Oh, he was the greatest wrestler ever,’ Like they do Gorgeous George. They just throw it out there. It’s a one-liner to describe something.

How much fun he had in his career:

That’s probably what it’s going to end up at. That’s an ego thing, it’s just being on TV for so long and so many people know me. That will probably be the legacy for the general public. For me, it was just a great time. We changed the business, it helped a lot of people. I probably did it too long because I crippled myself, but it was a lot of fun.