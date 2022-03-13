Savannah Evans

Real Name:

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 172 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Pro Debut: October 2014

Trained By: Highspots Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex

Biography

– In late 2015, Evans began teaming with Ariel Monroe as ‘Pretty Fantastic’

– On September 7, 2018, Evans defeated Sadie Lee Moss to become the first FSPW Womens Champion

– On September 9, Evans defeated Jenna Van Muscles & Stormie Lee to win the OSCW Womens Title

– On October 5, Evans defeated Desy Des to retain the FSPW Womens Title

– On February 24, 2019, Evans defeated Stormie Lee to retain the OSCW Womens Title

– On October 26, Evans defeated Jenna Van Muscles & Brandi Lauren to win the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title

– On January 11, 2020, Evans defeated Persia Pierce to retain the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title

– Evans started making semi-regular appearances on AEW Dark beginning in late October 2020

– On November 21, Evans defeated James Houston to win the IWE Mayhem Title

– On January 23, 2021, Evans defeated Dani Jordyn to win the IWE Womens Title

– On April 17, Evans defeated Suge D to win the PWX Pure Title

– On May 15, Evans defeated Big Swole to retain the PWX Pure Title

– On July 10, Evans defeated Kaitlyn Marie & Sadie Lee Moss to become the first FSPW Jewels Of Wrestling Champion

– On July 24, Evans defeated Dani Jordyn to retain the PWX Pure Title

– In August 2021, Evans began competing for Impact Wrestling

– At Knockouts Knockdown 2021, Evans defeated Alisha Edwards, Kimber Lee & Jordynne Grace in a Monster’s Ball Match