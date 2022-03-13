Savannah Evans
Real Name:
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 172 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Pro Debut: October 2014
Trained By: Highspots Wrestling School
Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex
Biography
– In late 2015, Evans began teaming with Ariel Monroe as ‘Pretty Fantastic’
– On September 7, 2018, Evans defeated Sadie Lee Moss to become the first FSPW Womens Champion
– On September 9, Evans defeated Jenna Van Muscles & Stormie Lee to win the OSCW Womens Title
– On October 5, Evans defeated Desy Des to retain the FSPW Womens Title
– On February 24, 2019, Evans defeated Stormie Lee to retain the OSCW Womens Title
– On October 26, Evans defeated Jenna Van Muscles & Brandi Lauren to win the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title
– On January 11, 2020, Evans defeated Persia Pierce to retain the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title
– Evans started making semi-regular appearances on AEW Dark beginning in late October 2020
– On November 21, Evans defeated James Houston to win the IWE Mayhem Title
– On January 23, 2021, Evans defeated Dani Jordyn to win the IWE Womens Title
– On April 17, Evans defeated Suge D to win the PWX Pure Title
– On May 15, Evans defeated Big Swole to retain the PWX Pure Title
– On July 10, Evans defeated Kaitlyn Marie & Sadie Lee Moss to become the first FSPW Jewels Of Wrestling Champion
– On July 24, Evans defeated Dani Jordyn to retain the PWX Pure Title
– In August 2021, Evans began competing for Impact Wrestling
– At Knockouts Knockdown 2021, Evans defeated Alisha Edwards, Kimber Lee & Jordynne Grace in a Monster’s Ball Match