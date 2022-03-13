Report: Scott Hall on life support after three heart attacks

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that Scott Hall is on life support after he suffered three heart attacks following complications stemming from hip replacement surgery.

Hall was hospitalized in early March after he fell and broke his hip and Keller reports that he had hip replacement surgery last week. But a blood clot got loose and that complication led to three heart attacks yesterday.

The 63-year-old Hall had his fare share of health complications throughout the years, mainly due to drug and alcohol addiction but with the help of Diamond Dallas Page, he got his act back together.

Hall’s hospitalization was originally disclosed by his friend Jerry Jarrett in a post on Facebook.