Notes on Corey Graves and Dax Harwood

Corey Graves on a possible return to the ring:

It’s just another weapon to have in my arsenal. In the event it helps enhance a story or it helps get somebody over, or maybe that’s her, maybe it makes Carmella even more hateable to have somebody kick my ass. Anything to just further the business. I don’t have any sort of false pretences that I am go to be a champion or I am going to have these great, epic matches. I just kind of want that taste, I just want to feel that one more time.

– AEW star Dax Harwood did a Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE in the future.

“Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can’t interview me,” answered Dax.

Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler departed from WWE back in April 2020.