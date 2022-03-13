Liv Morgan shares Natalya and TJ Wilson’s impact on her improvement

Liv Morgan made an appearance on “My Love Letter To Wrestling” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about the reasons for the improvements she has made in the ring. She credited the help she has received from TJ Wilson and Natalya:

“I do feel a new confidence. My self esteem is super high right now,” she said. “I feel great. I feel like I’m ready to go. I’ve been training a lot. I train with Nattie weekly, not over the last several months, but she has training with T.J. Wilson, who trains there. He coaches us.”

“I feel like that has helped me so much, especially with, depending on times, not finding facilities where you can go and train. Nattie has been such a blessing and she’s so giving. She teaches me so many little secrets. I feel like it’s helped my confidence tremendously working on the off time. So when I step into Mondays or Fridays, I’m super ready to go.”