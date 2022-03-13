Jungle Boy comments on a potential singles run in AEW

Jungle Boy discussed the possibility of a singles run in AEW following last week’s Revolution PPV. During the post-show media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about the possibility of working as a singles wrestler when he and Luchasaurus eventually drop the Tag Team Championships.

“I haven’t thought about it too much,” he said (per Fightful). “I’d love to have a singles run at some point, but I feel very fortunate, the whole time I’ve been in a tag team, I’ve been able to have some pretty big singles matches as well. I had one with Dax (Harwood), that was one of my favorite matches of all time. With Kenny (Omega), with Adam Cole. We’ll see what happens. There are so many talented people here and so many of the best wrestlers, I just want to get in there with everyone, whether it’s tag or singles. We’ll see.”

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were victorious in their World Tag Team Championship three-way match against The Young Bucks and reDRagon at the PPV.