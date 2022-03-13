John Skyler

Real Name: John Brumbaugh

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 202 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 26, 1987

Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina

Pro Debut: July 2008

Trained By: Bob Keller & Timber

Finishing Move: Spoiler Alert

Biography

– On March 31, 2012, Skyler defeated Anthony Henry & Steven Walters to win the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title

– On April 21, Skyler won a tournament to become the first WrestleForce Champion, defeating Chase Stevens in the final

– Skyler (as Kevin Mahoney) appeared on the June 8, 2012 episode of Smackdown, teaming with Tony Andriotis in a Handicap loss to Ryback

– On June 16, Skyler defeated BJ Hancock & Eric Bradford to retain the WrestleForce Title

– On July 8, Skyler defeated KC McKnight to retain the WrestleForce Title

– On May 26, 2013, Skyler & Jake Manning defeated Amanda Rodriguez & Chip Day to win the vacant PWX Tag Team Titles

– On September 21, Love Hate Machine (Skyler & Steven Walters) defeated House of Style (BJ Hancock & Michael Frehley) to win the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles

– On April 5, 2014, Skyler reached the final of the ECWA Super 8 Tournament, losing to Matt Cross

– On May 25, Skyler defeated NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Chase Owens by DQ

– On September 14, Skyler fought WrestleForce Champion Cedric Alexander to a 35-minute time-limit draw

– On November 2, Skyler fought WrestleForce Champion Cedric Alexander to a 45-minute time-limit draw

– On December 28, Skyler defeated Cedric Alexander to win the WrestleForce Title

– Skyler returned to WWE for the January 13, 2015 Main Event tapings, teaming with Purple Haze in a loss to The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

– On February 8, Skyler defeated Jaxson James & Sixx in a Cage Match to retain the WrestleForce Title

– On April 26, Skyler defeated Jaxson James to retain the WrestleForce Title

– On May 17, Skyler defeated Cedric Alexander, Kaleb Conley & Ricochet in an Elimination Match to win the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On June 14, Skyler defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On August 16, Skyler defeated Joe Black to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On August 30, Skyler defeated Chase Stevens to retain the WrestleForce Title

– On September 4, Skyler defeated Zane Riley to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On September 19, Skyler fought Ethan Case to a time-limit draw to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– In a dark match prior to Bound For Glory 2015, Skyler was defeated by Shawn Shultz

– Skyler returned for a third WWE appearance in October 2015, teaming with Corey Hollis in a loss to Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson on NXT. This would lead to Skyler becoming a semi-regular enhancement talent on NXT and wider WWE television

– On November 21, PWX Heavyweight Champion Skyler fought AML Champion Caprice Coleman to a time-limit draw in a Title vs Title Match

– On November 29, Skyler defeated Ethan Case by DQ to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On December 19, Skyler fought Ethan Case to a no-contest to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On January 10, 2016, Skyler defeated Ethan Case in a No-DQ Match to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On January 29, Skyler defeated Jakob Hammermeier to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On April 17, Skyler defeated Mason Maddox to retain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On April 23, Skyler reached another ECWA Super 8 Final, losing to Napalm Bomb

– On May 7, Skyler & Corey Hollis defeated Main Street Youth (Jake Omen & Scotty Young) to win the RPW Tag Team Titles

– On May 20, The Extreme Horsemen (Skyler, CW Anderson & Steve Corino) defeated The Syndicate (Jimmy Cicero, Anthony Jannazzo & Vinnie Damoochie) to become the first PWF Universal Six-Man Tag Team Champions

– On June 18, Skyler defeated Anthony Henry, Corey Hollis & Sami Callihan in an Elimination Match to regain the PWX Heavyweight Title

– On July 9, Skyler & Hollis defeated Main Street Youth (Jake Omen & Scotty Young) to retain the RPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, The Extreme Horsemen (Skyler, CW Anderson & Steve Corino) defeated Dalton Castle, Zane Riley & Jakob Hammermeier to retain the PWF Universal Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On September 10, Skyler & Hollis defeated Daniel Eads & Shigehiro Irie to retain the RPW Tag Team Titles

– On October 28, The Extreme Horsemen (Skyler & Preston Quinn) defeated James Drake & Zane Dawson to win the PWF Unified Tag Team Titles

– Hollis & Skyler competed in Impact Wrestling’s Total Nonstop Deletion Tag Team Apocalypto Match

– In January 2017, Skyler began competing for Ring Of Honor

– On February 17, Skyler defeated Anthony Jannazzo to win the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On April 8, Skyler lost the final of the 2017 ROH Top Prospect Tournament to Josh Woods. This would be his final ROH appearance

– On April 21, Skyler defeated Zane Dawson to retain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On July 30, Skyler defeated Rob Killjoy to retain the OCSW Intercontinental Title

– On September 23, Skyler defeated Daniel Eads to win the RPW Heavyweight Title

– On October 1, Skyler defeated Gangrel to retain the OSCW Intercontinental Title

– On November 17, Skyler defeated Elijah Proctor to retain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On November 24, Skyler defeated The Hurricane to retain the RPW Heavyweight Title

– On December 3, Skyler defeated Michael Stevens to retain the OSCW Intercontinental Title

– On January 26, 2018, Skyler defeated Jason Cade to retain the PWF Universal Heavyweight Title

– On February 17, Skyler defeated Billy Brash to retain the Resistance Heavyweight Title

– On March 2, Skyler defeated Zane Riley & Ethan Case to retain the PWF Universal Heavyweight Title

– On March 4, Skyler defeated Billy Gunn to retain the OSCW Intercontinental Title

– On June 22, Skyler fought Zane Riley to a no-contest to retain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On August 3, Skyler defeated O’Sully Sullivan to retain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On August 25, Skyler defeated Cam Carter to win the 2018 Johnny Weaver Memorial Cup

– On September 7, Skyler defeated Victor Andrews to retain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title

– On September 9, Skyler defeated Brandon Scott to retain the OSCW Intercontinental Title, before winning a 6-Way Match to become the 2018 OSCW Lord Of The Ring

– On November 23, Skyler defeated Victor Andrews & Zane Riley to regain the PWF WORLD-1 Heavyweight Title, having lost it a month prior

– On December 1, Skyler defeated Kody Rice to retain the Resistance Heavyweight Title

– On December 29, Skyler defeated Cam Carter to win the PWI Ultra J Title

– Skyler returned to ROH for a pair of events in January 2019

– On February 24, 2019, Skyler fought Austin Theory to a time-limit draw to retain the OSCW Intercontinental Title

– On July 13, The Saviors (Skyler & Eric Martin) defeated Bobby & Robby in the final of a tournament to win the vacant MCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 5, The Saviors defeated Bobby & Robby in a Best of 3 Falls Match to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 9, The Saviors defeated Black Wallstreet (Chuck Lennox & Drolix) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 21, Skyler defeated Andrew Everett to retain the PWI Ultra J Title

– On December 27, Skyler defeated Air Wolf, Crash Jaxon, The Yellow Dog, JT Energy & Clayon Gainz to win the PWR Scramble Title

– During the pandemic, Skyler was a regular enhancement talent on AEW’s Youtube shows

– In the summer of 2021, Skyler signed with Impact Wrestling