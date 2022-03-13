DDP offers to help Big E in his recovery from broken neck

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has offered to help Big E in his recovery from a broken neck.

DDP, who runs DDP Yoga and helped countless of colleagues throughout the years, tweeted that both Tommaso Ciampa and Ivar of the Viking Raiders went to spend a few days with him for their neck recoveries and is opening up the invitation for the former champion as well.

“[Xavier Woods] has my # don’t hesitate to reach out my friend,” DDP wrote.

Perhaps two of DDP’s biggest challenges were Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, both of who credit DDP for saving their lives.