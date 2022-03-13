Angle expects Rousey vs. Flair to steal the hhow at WrestleMania 38

Speaking to The Zaslow Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WrestleMania 38. He revealed that he expects Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair to steal the show. He stated the following on the SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

“I follow it as much as I can. I don’t watch every show every week, but you know I’m really excited about the WrestleMania card. I think that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are probably going to steal the show. That’s, you know, that’s a pretty chancey thing to say, but I really do believe that. Ronda has picked up the business quicker than anybody and I know, and Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest to do it, ever. Even like, I’m talking even better than her father. That’s how good she is.”

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s title will headline WrestleMania 38: Night 1 on Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

quote source: WrestlingInc.com