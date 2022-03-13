3/12/22 WWE house show results from Jackson, MS: Sami Zayn’s phone is ringing

Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

Thanks to @realjknoxville, @SamiZayn’s phone is ringing so much the battery keeps dying! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/0MYw6UlOUw

