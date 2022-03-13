3/12/22 WWE house show results from Jackson, MS: Sami Zayn’s phone is ringing
Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)
Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
Thanks to @realjknoxville, @SamiZayn’s phone is ringing so much the battery keeps dying! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/0MYw6UlOUw
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeaeted Ridge Holland & Sheamus and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya DeVille
The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE #wwejackson pic.twitter.com/vSJ3VIUUTZ
— Gage Quimby (@thereal12Gage) March 13, 2022
WWE Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM