3/12/22 WWE house show results from Jackson, MS: Sami Zayn’s phone is ringing

Mar 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeaeted Ridge Holland & Sheamus and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya DeVille

WWE Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

