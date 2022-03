3/12/22 WWE house show results from Columbus, GA

Bron Breaker & Riddle defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Austin Theory defeated Dominick Mysterio

Omos defeated R Truth

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

MIZ TV with Rey and Dominick Mysterio

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega & Doudrop

WWE U.S. Title : Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

