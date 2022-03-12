Vince McMahon and Nick Khan get bumps in their 2022 pays

In the latest Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission it was revealed that both WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan got some sort of pay bump for 2022.

McMahon, who has a salary of $1.4 million, got an additional $600,000 for a salary of $2 million and his bonus, if he meets all the targets, will be an extra $11 million.

Meanwhile, Nick Khan’s salary remained at $1.2 million but will be receiving an additional $7.5 million as part of his sign-on bonus. Khan received a whopping $15 million worth of WWE shares when he came on board, but will only be able to cash out 40% of that later this year and the rest in 2025.

The other notable increase was for Kevin Dunn, who is the Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, who got an additional 181,192 WWE shares added to his portfolio.