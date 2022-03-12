Smackdown dark match results, Impact viewership, plus Billy Gunn and Lee Moriarty notes

– Dark match results from last night’s Smackdown:

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackgeart (before Smackdown)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Austin Theory (after SmackDown)

– This week’s Impact episode drew 94,000 viewers, down from 131,000 viewers the previous week. Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Lee Moriarty QUOTES from his Unrestricted podcast interview

On wrestling CM Punk on AEW DYNAMITE:

“That time last year, even this time last year, CM Punk was not in wrestling. He was gone. So the idea that I wrestled his eighth match back in professional wrestling is very surreal and a very cool moment.”

On wrestling Bryan Danielson on AEW DYNAMITE:

“It was everything I had hoped for and expected. I still have bruises on my body from the match, and I mean I’m cool with it just because how much fun it is.”

– Congratulations Billy Gunn on becoming New South Heavyweight Champion last night in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Ass Boys won the New South Tag Titles

