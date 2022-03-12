Smackdown dark match results, Impact viewership, plus Billy Gunn and Lee Moriarty notes

– Dark match results from last night’s Smackdown:

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackgeart (before Smackdown)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Austin Theory (after SmackDown)

– This week’s Impact episode drew 94,000 viewers, down from 131,000 viewers the previous week. Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Lee Moriarty QUOTES from his Unrestricted podcast interview

On wrestling CM Punk on AEW DYNAMITE:

“That time last year, even this time last year, CM Punk was not in wrestling. He was gone. So the idea that I wrestled his eighth match back in professional wrestling is very surreal and a very cool moment.”

On wrestling Bryan Danielson on AEW DYNAMITE:

“It was everything I had hoped for and expected. I still have bruises on my body from the match, and I mean I’m cool with it just because how much fun it is.”

– Congratulations Billy Gunn on becoming New South Heavyweight Champion last night in Lexington, Kentucky.

happy sober anniversary (11 years) to @RealBillyGunn 🤍 we landed in Lexington, Kentucky tonight and became tag-team champions… dad won the heavy weight championship… & also got inducted into the @NewSouth_PW hall of fame… today was a good day pic.twitter.com/FTixB2RjVB — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) March 12, 2022

The Ass Boys won the New South Tag Titles

sources: PWinsider, Wrestlenomics

