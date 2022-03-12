Sami Zayn answering FaceTime calls from fans after number gets posted by Knoxville

Sami Zayn actually answered some FaceTime calls from fans after his number was posted by Jackass star and WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville.

Many fans posted screenshots on social media of Zayn answering their call when dialing his number, engaging in video conversations. “I appreciate the facetime call last night. You the man,” said one tweet. “He was hella chill,” commented another user who was lucky enough to get through.

Zayn posted a screenshot of having 378 unanswered FaceTime calls, 369 unanswered phone calls, and 20,152 unread text messages. “I’M IN HELL,” he wrote as the caption.

His number flew on a banner behind a plane all over Los Angeles, a present from Knoxville who earlier was getting bombarded by messages from Zayn himself.