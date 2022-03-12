Jim Cornette agrees with CM Punk’s view of Bret “The Hitman” Hart

During the media scrum following AEW Revolution, CM Punk got emotional and said it was a “damn shame” that Bret Hart’s career was cut short yet other people, presumably meaning Goldberg, can get paid millions to go wrestle in Saudi Arabia still.

Punk has given Bret Hart’s match structure and approach a lot of credit since his return even wearing a Bret Hart T shirt during one of his first few appearances on AEW TV. It is not difficult to see the influence Bret has had on Punk’s logic with his match structure either as the match Punk had with Wardlow was very much like the one Bret Hart had with “Diesel” Kevin Nash at the 1995 Survivor Series.

Jim Cornette says there were two camps for fans in that era – The Bret Hart camp or the Shawn Michaels camp. While people, including him, said Bret took himself too seriously, he feels the other way around was worse and that for a while, Shawn Michaels’ influence impacted wrestling in a bad way and he wishes more people took themselves seriously like Bret Hart did.

Brian Last says Shawn Michaels’ influence is in line with the Young Bucks and Bret Hart’s influence is in line with CM Punk and MJF.

Where do you stand? Bret or Shawn? This question has plagued minds since Sunny in the locker room in 1995.